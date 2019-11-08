International Development News
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Kurds tell EU: Get tough with Turkey or face Islamic State fighters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:12 IST
INTERVIEW-Kurds tell EU: Get tough with Turkey or face Islamic State fighters
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

The European Union could face a wave of returning battle-hardened Islamic State fighters from Syria unless it gets much tougher with Turkey, including breaking off any accession or trade talks, a senior Kurdish leader told Reuters. President Donald Trump's announcement in early October that he was pulling U.S. forces from northeast Syria paved the way for a Turkish offensive against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia who had been at the forefront of fighting against Islamic State.

Trump's move surprised both Britain and France and was cast as a betrayal by the Kurds, who lost thousands of fighters in the battle against Islamic State jihadists in the deadly crucible of Syria's 8-1/2 year war. Ilham Ahmed, a Kurdish political leader and co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) executive, said in an interview that the EU should get tough with Turkey or it would soon face a wave of Islamic State militants arriving in Europe.

"The threat is very big due to the arbitrary way in which the United States has withdrawn. This has allowed many (Islamic State) members to escape and they will make their way back to their countries to continue their terrorist activities." "This poses a big threat to Britain and to Europe in general," Ahmed added.

Islamic State (IS) once boasted a "caliphate" across swathes of Syria and Iraq and claimed deadly attacks across the world, though it is now in disarray, landless and leaderless after the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria last month. But in the tumult created by the U.S. withdrawal and the Turkish offensive, Ahmed said, Islamic State fighters could escape and travel over porous borders to Europe.

She called on Europe to send 2,000 troops to secure the Syrian-Turkish border and prevent fighters crossing, and to cease all arms sales to Turkey. "Our people are being killed by European weapons," she said. Turkey says it will ensure that any Islamic State detainees in territory it has captured will remain in detention.

CHEMICAL WEAPONS ACCUSATION

Turkey views the Kurdish YPG militia as a terrorist organization because of its links to Kurdish militants in southeastern Turkey. The SDC is the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces, of which the YPG is the main component.

The Kurds are mainly Sunni Muslims who speak a language related to Farsi and live in a mountainous region straddling the borders of Armenia, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Turkey. They have never obtained a permanent nation-state. Ahmed also said the West should investigate Turkey's alleged use of chemical weapons against the Kurds. She called on Europe to ensure Ankara was held responsible for what she said were Turkish war crimes during its offensive.

"EU-candidate Turkey is not the same Turkey you think you know - it is now a radical Islamist state and you, Europe, should understand that," Ahmed said, adding that the EU should cut off accession talks with Turkey and scrap any trade deals. "Turkey needs to be afraid and it is not right now," Ahmed said, adding that top-level IS militants had found refuge in Turkish-controlled areas of northern Syria.

A senior U.S. State Department official said last week that about 99 percent of some 10,000 suspected IS militants captured and jailed in YPG-controlled areas of northern Syria since the demise of their caliphate remain incarcerated, "and we're quite confident that that's going to remain that way". Turkey has said it would never use chemical weapons and that it has done its utmost to minimize civilian casualties or damage to any religious or historic buildings during the offensive.

When asked about Trump's comment - in response to accusations of betrayal - that the Kurds had not fought alongside Allied forces on the beaches of Normandy in 1944 against Nazi Germany, Ahmed said Turkey had not been on the side of the Americans in World War Two. "At the time of Normandy there was no Kurdish state or Kurdish entity to fight on behalf of the Americans - and Kurds were the victims in that war while the Turks were not with the Americans at the time. So I don't know why Trump would say what he said," she said.

Also Read: WRAPUP 2-Syrian Kurds accuse Turkey of violations, Russia says peace plan on track

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

NCLT directs to initiate insolvency proceedings against Rolta India

The National Company Law Tribunal NCLT has directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against IT firm Rolta India Ltd. A two-member Mumbai bench of the tribunal admitted the plea of -- Value Partner Greater China High Yield Income Fund and...

SRCC staff body protests DU order to appoint guest teachers to full-time posts

The staff association of the Delhi Universitys Shri Ram College of Commerce SRCC on Friday held a protest against a recent circular issued by the varsity directing colleges to appoint guest teachers to fill up full-time vacancies. SRCC teac...

UPDATE 2-Trump trade comments bring brief respite to bond markets after sharp selloff

Germanys 10-year bond yield edged down from five-month highs on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China, raising concern about the outcome of talks to de-escalate a bitter trade war.In v...

UPDATE 3-Work on ECB digital currency under way, progress possible next year

Progress on the feasibility of a digital currency backed by the European Central Bank could be made in the coming months, senior officials said on Friday, cautioning that the project faced challenges and was for the long term. Plans for a E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019