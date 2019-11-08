International Development News
After Maha CM resigns, wife praises 'decision and stance'

After Maha CM resigns, wife praises 'decision and stance'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta on Friday said she was proud of his "decision and stance" after he tendered his resignation from the top post. "Proud of your decision & stance @Dev_Fadnavis @BJP4India @bjp4mumbai @BJP4Maharashtra," Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis tendered his resignation while blaming the ally Shiv Sena for impasse over government formation after the Assembly polls. He maintained the BJP will form the government again.

The NCP, however, said Fadnavis tried to play the victim card during the press briefing. "After submitting his resignation to the Governor, the chief minister tried to play victim card, squarely blaming the Shiv Sena for the current political impasse in the state," NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

There has been no headway in government formation even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24. The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate despite the Assembly poll results giving the alliance combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

