International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-US concerned at Cambodia crackdown as neighbours' cooperation decried

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 01:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 01:43 IST
UPDATE 2-US concerned at Cambodia crackdown as neighbours' cooperation decried
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Friday expressed concern over Cambodia's crackdown on opposition to authoritarian leader Hun Sen, which has seen dozens of activists arrested and opposition leaders abroad prevented from returning. Amnesty International, meanwhile, decried cooperation by Malaysia and Thailand to prevent foreign-based Cambodian opposition figures from getting home to rally support.

Self-exiled opposition party founder Sam Rainsy, who had vowed to return to Cambodia on Saturday to lead demonstrations against one-party rule, said he was prevented on Thursday from checking-in for a flight from Paris to Bangkok. A day earlier, Malaysia had detained his party's U.S.-based vice president, Mu Sochua, at an airport before releasing her 24 hours later along with two other Cambodian opposition leaders detained earlier.

At least 48 opposition activists have been arrested in Cambodia this year since Sam Rainsy announced plans to return on Nov. 9 - Cambodia's independence day - to rally opposition to longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen. At least 20,000 security personnel will be deployed in Phnom Penh to ensure Independence Day and the annual Water Festival on Sunday and Monday are not disrupted, police said.

The United States was "deeply concerned by the recent expanding series of arrests, harassment, and intimidation of members of the Cambodian political opposition and by efforts to thwart the return to Cambodia of citizens seeking peaceful participation in the political process", a U.S. embassy spokeswoman said. A U.S. State Department spokesman said Washington was also calling on members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to respect obligations under international law by not forcing the return of any individuals who could be at risk of persecution.

Rights groups have accused Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand of detaining and returning critics of neighboring governments, even those with United Nations refugee status. Hun Sen has described the opposition plans as a coup bid.

Cambodia's Supreme Court dissolved Sam Rainsy's Cambodian National Rescue Party in 2017, paving the way for Hun Sen's ruling party to win all the seats in an election last year. The CNRP's banned leader at home, Kem Sokha, is under house arrest. Amnesty International said neighbors should not bow to Hun Sen's pressure. "Malaysia was right to release Mu Sochua and her two compatriots. But they should never have been detained in the first place," it said.

Mu Sochua, who remains in Malaysia, vowed the opposition would keep trying to return. "Still maintaining the same plan: Cambodia by land," she said in a tweet. "Hun Sen cannot deprive us & the people the right to return. Open the border."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Fed sees climate change shaping economy, policy

The U.S. central bank signaled on Friday it may be getting ready to join international peers in incorporating climate change risk into its assessments of financial stability, and may even take it into account when setting monetary policy. T...

Bloomberg faces big challenges if he leaps into 2020 White House race

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has the money and name recognition to shake up the Democratic presidential race, but he will face huge hurdles to the nomination if he makes the leap to become a formal candidate.The billionaire ...

Chhattisgarh CM appeals to people to maintain peace, harmony in view of Ayodhya verdict

Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel has appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to maintain peace and harmony in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. He appealed to people to rely on the information coming from official sou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers

Oil prices faltered and global equity markets slid on Friday, halting a week-long record-setting rally on hopes a U.S.-China trade deal was near, as investors parsed statements from Beijing and Washington on where they stand on rolling back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019