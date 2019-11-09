International Development News
Everyone should co-operate in maintaining peace, harmony: Yogi Adityanath after Ayodhya verdict

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid dispute and urged people to contribute towards maintaining unity and harmony in the country.

Everyone should co-operate in maintaining peace, harmony: Yogi Adityanath after Ayodhya verdict
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid dispute and urged people to contribute towards maintaining unity and harmony in the country. "The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is welcomed and everyone should cooperate in maintaining the unity and harmony of the country. The Government of Uttar Pradesh is fully committed to maintaining the atmosphere of peace, security, and harmony in the state," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Milind Deora also welcomed the apex court's decision. "I respect the Supreme Court's balanced and unanimous Ayodhya Verdict. I hope it leads to closure for all Indians, regardless of their religious beliefs. We must move on unitedly and peacefully as a nation. Jai Hind!" tweeted Deora.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust. "Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

He said that the possession of the inner and outer courtyard shall be handed over to the trust. "Suitable plot of land measuring five-acre shall be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board," said the apex court.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi pronounced the verdict on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

