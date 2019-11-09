SC Ayodhya verdict should be looked at without disagreement: MK Stalin

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly and DMK leader MK Stalin on Saturday said that the citizens should accept the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. "The SC has given a verdict in a long-standing dispute. People should look at this verdict without any disagreement," read a statement issued by Stalin.

Further, the DMK chief urged the people to maintain peace and harmony and expressed the hope that the parties which have been assigned roles by the apex court will carry out their duties. "Communal harmony should be maintained and the diversity of the country should not be disturbed. I hope the stakeholders will take forward this judgement with utmost caution," the statement added.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust. A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

A decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Muslim Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)

