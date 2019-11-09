International Development News
Supreme Court verdict is 'correct', says litigant Haji Mehboob

The Supreme Court judgement is 'correct', said Haji Mehboob, one of the litigants in the Ramjanmabhumi-Babri Masjid title suit on which the apex court delivered its verdict on Saturday.

One of the petitioner in the case, Haji Mehboob, speaking to ANI in Ayodhya on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to allot five acres of suitable land at a prominent place to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust. "Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

He said that the possession of the inner and outer courtyard shall be handed over to the trust. "Suitable plot of land measuring five-acre shall be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board," said the apex court.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi pronounced the verdict on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. A decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Muslim Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

