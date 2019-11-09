Goa CM hails historic Ayodhya verdict, Cong calls for peace

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday appealed for peace and harmony in the wake of the supreme court verdict that paved way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Terming the final order "historic", the chief minister underlined the need to strengthen brotherhood among various communities.

"We should all accept the unanimous SC decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and collectively work towards strengthening brotherhood amongst the communities," Sawant tweeted. The Congress also called for maintaining peace and harmony.

Leader of Opposition Digamber Kamat said the party welcomes and respects the verdict. "We respect the verdict of the supreme court. All parties concerned and all communities should abide by the secular values and spirit of the fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and should maintain peace and harmony," he said..

