International Development News
Development News Edition

NCP welcomes SC order;Pawar rules out impact on Maha politics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 16:00 IST
NCP welcomes SC order;Pawar rules out impact on Maha politics

The NCP on Saturday welcomed the supreme court's landmark verdict that cleared way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and asked all to respect the judgement. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the apex court's unanimous decision will help address a "serious concern" before the country.

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five- acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. "The supreme court's unanimous decision will help address a serious concern before the country. The judiciary has talked about protecting interests of all the sections of the society. It is a good thing," Pawar told reporters here.

"I urge all the people of the country that an important, landmark judgement has been given. All sections of the society should welcome and respect it," the NCP chief said and urged people to ensure peace and harmony. On some BJP leaders visiting Ram temple after the verdict, Pawar said it is an individual's right and choice whether to visit a temple or Masjid.

"There is no need to comment on it as it is not a political issue," he added. He also noted that several political parties have respected the decision which is a "good thing." Pawar also said the verdict will have no bearing on Maharashtra politics and added that people may even forget the issue within two to three days.

"This may not be an important subject for the public at large," he said. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik hoped that no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion following the verdict.

"It has been our position right from the beginning that we will accept the Supreme Court verdict and all should accept it. Hope no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion," Malik tweeted. Malik also urged people to maintain peace and harmony.

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil echoed similar view. "This verdict has respected faiths of both the communities. We are confident that the people of the country will also welcome the decision and the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb will be intact," he said on Twitter.

The Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (Ganges-Yamuna culture) is referred to the culture observed the in the areas around the two rivers in northern India. Another party leader Dhananjay Munde seconded Patil and hoped the country's unity lives long.

Meanwhile, the NCP demanded all private Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) appointed during the last five years be relieved of their charge in Maharashtra where a caretaker government is in place. Malik also demanded Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to take inventory and custody of important files, "as there is a possibility of issuing back-dated orders." "There is a caretaker govt in Maharashtra therefore all private OSDs appointed in their tenure should be immediately relieved of their duties. Hon'ble Governor should take inventory & immediate custody of important files because there is a possibility of issuing back dated orders," Malik tweeted.

No party or alliance has staked claim to form government in Maharashtra yet even though the term of the current assembly ends on November 9. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the election, winning 105 seats, while its ally, the Shiv Sena, finished distant second with 56 seats.

The two parties have been bickering over sharing the chief minister's post. The NCP and the Congress secured 54 and 44 seats, respectively in the October 21 elections to the 288-member House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, thousands stranded

A fresh landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded at various places, officials said. The traffic on the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Ka...

Kashmir issue figures in UK General Election campaign

The Kashmir issue, against the backdrop of the Indian governments revocation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status, has found its way into the General Election campaign in the UK, with candidates warning against bringing the divisions of the...

SC verdict like Diwali & Holi for us, says kin of Kar sevaks

Family members of city kar sevaks who died in police firing at the Ram Janmabhoomi site 29 years ago hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and said the judgement is like Diwali and Holi for them. Ram Kothari 22 and Sharad Ko...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine, Russian-backed rebels begin Donbass village withdrawal

Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels began withdrawing from a village in the disputed Donbass region on Saturday, one of a series of measures that could pave the way for a summit between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019