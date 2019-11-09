International Development News
Development News Edition

Ram Janmabhoomi movement -- engineered by Ashok Singhal and charioted by L K Advani

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 17:30 IST
Ram Janmabhoomi movement -- engineered by Ashok Singhal and charioted by L K Advani

The Ram Janmabhoomi movement which catapulted the BJP to the national limelight in the 1990s was conceived by Ramchandra Paramhans, engineered by Ashok Singhal and charioted by L K Advani. An engineer by profession, former Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Singhal built the movement over years for the construction of a Ram temple at the site where the Babri Masjid stood in Ayodhya.

Till then, it was a cause advocated by sant Ramchandra Paramhans who headed the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and some other small Hindu groups. In the late 1980s, BJP veteran Advani became the political face of the movement, giving it heft and wide publicity.

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya. In its judgement, the court said the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed, and he is symbolically the owner of the land.

Talking about the role of various personalities in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, senior journalist Hemant Sharma described Singhal as the backbone of the movement and said it was his brainchild. Advani made it a political issue and brought it to the forefront of the country's discourse, while Ramchandra Paramhans was the pioneer of the agitation.

Singhal came to the forefront of the movement in 1984 when he, as the VHP joint general secretary, organised the first "dharam sansad" and mobilized sants and seers in support of the Ram temple issue. He later became VHP's working president and shaped the movement in such a manner to make it acceptable to masses. Singhal's strategies ensured a rise in the popularity of the RSS's Hindutva ideology.

He acted as the link between sants-seers, Sangh leaders and the BJP on the issue. Singhal, who died in 2015, was one of the key figures who persuaded the saffron party to introduce the issue in its manifesto in the 1989 Lok Sabha election. The party included the Ram temple issue in its manifesto in 1989 under the presidentship of Advani. After taking the charge of the party in 1986, he charted a shift in the BJP's ideology towards hardline Hindutva, which resulted in the change of fortunes for the party from two to 85 seats in Parliament.

The party's shift in ideology exemplified by the Ram Rath Yatra led by him in 1990 as part of an effort to generate electoral support by appealing to Hindu nationalism. Thereafter, the party never looked back from the issue and its graph was also on rise.

The commitment of Paramhans, who died in 2003, to the issue was such that once he said, "Even if Lord Ram comes and says he was not born here, I will not believe him." Paramhans was head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, the temple trust for Lord Ram's birthplace.

He started the movement for a temple in 1934 when he led attempts by Hindu activists to take over the mosque. After Independence, he was instrumental in installing a statue of Lord Ram at the site in 1949.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister

Iraqs oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and...

Cop among three booked for looting and assaulting saffron trader

Two brothers, a policeman and a surrendered militant, were among three people booked for allegedly looting and assaulting a saffron trader in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a senior police official said on Saturday. While prime accuse...

Bollywood welcomes SC verdict on Ayodhya case

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to hail the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and said everyone should come together to build a stronger and unified India. In the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case, the Supreme Court on Saturday said...

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 PAT at Rs 47.6 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd has clocked a marginal decline in its profit after tax at Rs 47.6 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The city-based bank recorded a profit after tax at Rs 48.7 crore during the corresponding quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019