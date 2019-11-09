International Development News
Development News Edition

Bolsonaro asks Brazilians 'not to give ammunition' to freed Lula

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:22 IST
Bolsonaro asks Brazilians 'not to give ammunition' to freed Lula
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro asked his supporters Saturday "not to give ammunition to the scoundrel," the day after popular leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walked free from jail. Breaking his silence on the release of his arch-nemesis, Bolsonaro told his Twitter followers: "Lovers of freedom and good, we are a majority. We cannot make mistakes." He added Lula was "momentarily free, but guilty."

Lula's dramatic exit from jail in the southern city of Curitiba on Friday came a day after a controversial Supreme Court ruling that could release thousands of convicts and undermine a sprawling corruption investigation called Car Wash. A 6-5 decision overturned a rule requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal.

Those convicts would remain free until they had exhausted their rights to appeal -- a process critics say could take years in cases involving people able to afford expensive lawyers. In an impassioned address to hundreds of supporters who greeted him as he walked out of the federal police headquarters, Lula, 74, vowed to keep fighting for poor people.

The former union leader who helped found the Workers Party (PT) also denounced the economic policies of Bolsonaro, who was swept to power in 2018 in an election Lula had been widely tipped to win. "People are hungrier, they have no jobs, people work for Uber or delivering pizzas on a bike," Lula said in remarks sometimes drowned out by cheers from the crowd and fireworks overhead.

Lula's release is likely to spur the divided and rudderless left and, paradoxically, could also help Bolsonaro, who capitalized in last year's vote on widespread anti-PT sentiment after a massive corruption scandal. Lula, who led Brazil through a historic boom from 2003 to 2010, earning him the gratitude of millions of Brazilians for redistributing wealth to haul them out of poverty, was serving eight years and 10 months for corruption.

He was sentenced to almost 13 years in jail in February in a separate corruption case and still faces another half dozen corruption trials. Lula has denied all the charges, arguing they were politically motivated to keep him out of the 2018 presidential election that was won by Bolsonaro.

Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who convicted Lula when he was a judge in 2017, said the Supreme Court's decision must be respected, but he noted "Congress can modify the Constitution or the law" to allow the jailing of convicted criminals after their first appeal. Left-wing leaders from around the world, including Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and US liberal presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, have cheered Lula's release.

"I am delighted that he has been released from jail, something that never should have happened in the first place," Sanders tweeted. Even though he has been freed, Lula's criminal record will prevent him from resuming his political career. He was the founder of the Workers Party (PT).

That could change, however, if the Supreme Court were to decide in a separate case that Moro had been biased. Lula has so far indicated he is not going to use his freedom to sit on the political sidelines.

On Saturday, he will visit the metalworkers' union he once led near Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city. "Afterward the doors of Brazil will be open so that I can travel around this country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya verdict: No untoward incident reported from anywhere in Pb, says DGP

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Punjab after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, state DGP Dinkar Gupta said. He maintained that police personnel were on alert to ensure law and order ...

Cyclone 'Bulbul' set to make landfall by 11 pm, two deaths

Hurtling high-speed cyclonic storm Bulbul is set to make landfall by 11 pm Saturday night between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh and move northwestwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta. The ...

562 pilgrims visit Kartarpur gurdwara in Pakistan on first day

On an inaugural day, 562 pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan to offer prayers at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur after the much-awaited corridor was opened, officials said on Saturday. The four-km-long corridor, which connects the reve...

Man held at IGI airport with 10 bullets

A Goa-bound man was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 10 bullets in his baggage, an official said.Passenger R P Mishra was going through security checks at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 11 am on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019