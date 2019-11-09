International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Cambodian opposition veteran lands in Malaysia in challenge to Hun Sen

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 21:05 IST
UPDATE 5-Cambodian opposition veteran lands in Malaysia in challenge to Hun Sen
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cambodian opposition veteran Sam Rainsy flew into Malaysia on Saturday and told supporters to "keep up the hope" after promising to return home from self-imposed exile to rally opponents of authoritarian ruler Hun Sen. Cambodia's government said there was no ban on Rainsy returning, but it described him as "convict Sam Rainsy" and said it would take action against anyone posing a threat to state security - an accusation it has already laid against him.

For decades, one-time finance minister Rainsy, 70, has been an opponent of Hun Sen, 67, a former Khmer Rouge commander who has ruled his Southeast Asian country of 16 million people with an iron hand for 34 years. "Keep up the hope. We're on the right track," Rainsy said in a message to supporters as he arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. "Democracy will prevail. Democracy has prevailed in Malaysia. Democracy will prevail in Cambodia."

Rainsy fled to Paris in 2015 after a conviction for criminal defamation and faces a five-year sentence in a separate case - charges he says were politically motivated. Rainsy had originally said he planned to cross to Cambodia from Thailand on Saturday with other leaders of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), but he was refused permission to board a Thai Airways plane from Paris on Thursday.

After arriving in Kuala Lumpur from the French capital, he did not say whether he still planned to go home. Malaysia has no border with Cambodia. "The return to the country of the convict Sam Rainsy and his faction as Cambodian citizens is unimpeded," Deputy Prime Minister Sar Kheng said on Facebook. "But the Royal Government of Cambodia has also announced the right to take legal action against any actions that attempt to undermine peace, social stability and security of the state."

DOZENS ARRESTED In the weeks since Rainsy announced his plan to return, some 50 opposition activists have been arrested in Cambodia.

Police with assault rifles massed at the Poipet border crossing with Thailand on Saturday. In the capital, Phnom Penh, security forces patrolled in pickup trucks during celebrations for the 66th anniversary of independence from France. An opposition official in Thailand said plans to return on Saturday were abandoned.

"We can say that we achieved at least 70% of our goal," a CNRP official in Bangkok, Story Pon, told Reuters. "You can see the intimidation, the harassment, the crackdown, the arrests." On his Facebook page, Hun Sen said he hoped people would enjoy the boat races during an annual water festival on Sunday and Monday. He made no reference to Rainsy.

Rainsy said he would be in Malaysia for "a few days" meeting "like-minded friends" and would speak to parliamentarians on Tuesday. "Of course I want to go back to my home country," he said.

His freedom to hold meetings appeared to mark a rapid shift in stance from Malaysia, which earlier this week detained and later released the Cambodian opposition party's vice president, Mu Sochua, and two other officials. Human rights groups have accused countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) of trying to protect Hun Sen by obstructing and detaining his opponents.

"Malaysia deserves kudos," said Phil Robertson of U.S.-based Human Rights Watch. "More countries in ASEAN need to emulate Malaysia going forward if the bloc is ever going to shake the moniker of being primarily a dictator's club." Rainsy, a founder of the CNRP who usually wears large, rimmed spectacles, has been an opponent of Hun Sen since the 1990s when Cambodia held its first elections after the devastating era of the Khmer Rouge genocide.

Rainsy also vowed to return home in 2015 despite threats to arrest him but did not. The CNRP's leader, Kem Sokha, is under house arrest in Cambodia after being arrested more than two years ago and charged with treason ahead of a 2018 election that was condemned by Western countries as a farce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill four

Iraqi security forces killed at least four people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said. The clashes wounded scores more...

French bishops back payments to sex abuse victims

French bishops voted on Saturday in favour of a plan to offer payments to people who were sexually abused as children by members of the Catholic clergy. The French bishops conference said in a statement that each bishop would get in touch w...

ATK crush Jamshedpur 3-1 to climb to top spot

Two-time former champions ATK continued their dream run and beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 to climb to the top of the Indian Super League ISL standings here on Saturday. On a rain-hit evening with cyclone Bulbul making a landfall near the West Beng...

Opening of Kartarpur Corridor a momentous event: RSS

The RSS described the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor as a momentous event that will be etched in golden letters in the annals of history. In a statement, RSS general secretary Bhayyaji Joshi said, The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corrid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019