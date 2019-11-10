International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Bolivia's Morales cornered into calling new elections; rivals demand he resign

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 21:31 IST
UPDATE 6-Bolivia's Morales cornered into calling new elections; rivals demand he resign
Image Credit: Flickr

Bolivian President Evo Morales agreed on Sunday to hold new presidential elections at the recommendation of the Organization of American States (OAS), but opposition figures called on him to give up his candidacy and resign. The OAS, which conducted an audit of the disputed Oct. 20 election, issued a report earlier on Sunday that found serious irregularities in the vote won by the leftist leader.

Morales' victory last month sparked widespread protests around the country. The OAS report said the October vote should be annulled after it had found "clear manipulations" of the voting system that meant it could not verify Morales' victory, a lead of just over 10 points over his rival Carlos Mesa.

Morales, speaking at a press conference in La Paz, also said he would replace the country's electoral body. The department has come under heavy criticism after an unexplained halt to the vote count sparked widespread allegations of fraud and prompted the OAS audit. When questioned about whether he would be a candidate in the new election, Morales told a local radio station that "the candidacies must be secondary; what comes first is to pacify Bolivia," adding that he has a constitutional duty to finish his term.

The election turmoil has rattled Morales, a survivor of Latin America's leftist "pink tide" two decades ago while shaking faith in the stability of Bolivia's democracy. The crisis threatens to topple the leftist icon at a time when left-leaning leaders have returned to power in Mexico and Argentina. Mesa said Morales and Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera should not preside over the electoral process or be candidates.

"If you have an iota of patriotism, you should step aside," Mesa said in a press conference. Luis Fernando Camacho, a civic leader from the eastern city of Santa Cruz who has become a symbol of the opposition, said the OAS report clearly demonstrated election fraud and reiterated his call for Morales to resign. He said he plans to carry a pre-written resignation letter for Morales to sign to the government palace.

"Today a battle was won, but we will reconfigure the constitutional order and democracy, and only when we can be sure that democracy is solid, will we go home," Camacho said to a crowd of cheering supporters in La Paz. Morales, who came to power in 2006 as Bolivia's first indigenous leader, has defended his election win but had said he would adhere to the findings of the OAS audit.

The weeks-long standoff over the disputed election escalated over the weekend as police forces were seen joining anti-government protests and the military said it would not "confront the people" over the issue. "The manipulations to the computer systems are of such magnitude that they must be deeply investigated by the Bolivian State to get to the bottom of and assign responsibility in this serious case," the preliminary OAS report said.

"The first round of the elections held on October 20 must be annulled and the electoral process must begin again," the OAS added in a separate statement. Voting should take place as soon as conditions are in place to guarantee it being able to go ahead, including a newly composed electoral body, the OAS said.

The OAS added that it was statistically unlikely that Morales had secured the 10-percentage point margin of victory needed to win outright.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Test cricketers begin practice with pink ball in Bengaluru

Indian Test cricketers, including batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara and young gun Mayank Agarwal, have started practising with the pink balls at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here, beginning their preparations for the countrys first ever day-n...

Ligament injury rules Taylor out of T20 series against India Women

West Indies womens team captain Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match Twenty20 series against India after suffering a ligament strain. In Taylors absence, Anisa Mohammed will lead West Indies in the remainder of the s...

NRI authors hail SC's Ayodhya verdict, say it will strengthen India's social fabric

A day after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, some NRI authors on Sunday lauded the judgment, saying it will strengthen Indias social fabric. The Hindi authors, who had come to attend the T...

Woman attempts suicide after killing husband with lover, child

A day after a woman and her lover attempted suicide at a lodge in Navi Mumbai, which ended in the death of her two-year-old daughter, police have booked the duo for murder, an official said. Liji Kurien 29 and Vahasim Abdul Kadir 35, reside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019