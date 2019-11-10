Bolivia AG orders investigation into members of electoral tribunal after OAS report

Bolivia's attorney general's office said on Sunday that it had ordered an investigation into the members of the electoral tribunal after the Organization of American States (OAS) found serious irregularities in the Oct. 20 vote.

President Evo Morales said earlier on Sunday that he would agree to new elections and would replace the electoral authorities at the recommendation of the OAS, which conducted an audit of the election.

