Son of Turkish immigrants wins German mayoral race
A German Green party lawmaker with Turkish roots has won a runoff election to become the mayor of Hannover. Belit Onay received 52.9 percent of the vote in Sunday's election compared with 47.1 percent for center-right candidate Eckhard Scholz.
German news agency dpa reported that it is the first time a candidate born to immigrant parents has been elected mayor of one of the country's 16 state capitals. Almost 3 million people of Turkish origin live in Germany.
Many came to the country decades ago as guest workers, helping fill a labor shortage after World War II. Onay, a 38-year-old jurist, succeeds Stefan Schostok of the center-left Social Democrats, who resigned earlier this year.
The Social Democrats had governed the capital of Germany's northern state of Lower Saxony for more than 70 years.
