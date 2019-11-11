International Development News
World News Roundup: 'Bolivia is shattered': Election crisis leaves deeply divided nation; Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Explainer: Symbolic night with goddess to wrap up Japan emperor's accession rites

On Thursday evening, Japan's Emperor Naruhito will dress in pure white robes and be ushered into a dark wooden hall for his last major enthronement rite: spending the night with a goddess. Centred on Amaterasu Omikami, the sun goddess from whom conservatives believe the emperor has descended, the "Daijosai" is the most overtly religious ceremony of the emperor's accession rituals after his father Akihito's abdication.

Iraqi forces shoot three dead in southern city as protests flare: police, medics

Iraqi forces shot three anti-government protesters dead in the southern city of Nassiriya on Sunday, police and medics said, adding to scores killed in weeks of unrest that have shaken the war-weary country out of relative stability it had enjoyed since the defeat of Islamic State. Protesters had gathered on a bridge in the city and security forces shot live ammunition to disperse them, the sources said. More than 100 other people were wounded in clashes in Nassiriya, they said.

Violence spreads across Hong Kong's New Territories in 24th weekend of unrest

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to break up rallies as activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls across Hong Kong's New Territories and Kowloon peninsula on Sunday during the 24th straight weekend of anti-government unrest. Protesters shouted abuse at "black police" in Cantonese wherever officers appeared, referring to perceived brutality against demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city that show no sign of let-up after more than five months.

'Bolivia is shattered': Election crisis leaves deeply divided nation

From Bolivia's capital La Paz high in the Andes to the steamy city of Santa Cruz in the eastern lowlands, weeks of protests have undone leftist President Evo Morales' grip on power and left his South American nation deeply divided. At least three people have been killed in street battles that erupted after Bolivia's opposition accused Morales of rigging an Oct. 20 election, and culminated on Sunday with Morales resigning, ending his near 14-year rule.

Mexico invites FBI to help investigate killing of Americans

The Mexican government invited the FBI on Sunday to participate in its investigation into an attack in northern Mexico that killed nine dual citizens of the United States and Mexico. Mexico's Foreign Ministry said in a statement it extended the invitation through a diplomatic note to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

Turkey should scrap Russian missile system or face U.S. sanctions: White House official

The United States is very upset about Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defense systems and could impose sanctions on Ankara if it does not "get rid" of them, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday. "Turkey will feel the impact of those sanctions," O'Brien told CBS's "Face the Nation" in an interview, referring to penalties under the U.S. law known as the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which he said would pass Congress with "overwhelming" bipartisan support.

Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament

Spain's far-right Vox party more than doubled its number of lawmakers in the country's fourth national election in four years, which delivered a highly fragmented parliament, according to a near-final tally with more than 95% of the votes counted. The Socialists of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who had gambled that a repeat parliamentary election would strengthen his hand, finished first but with fewer seats than in the previous ballot in April and further away from a majority.

Americans contemplate Berlin Wall's fall, U.S.-German ties at 'Wunderbar Together'

For Michael Mucchetti, the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago marked the start of a deeply personal relationship with Germany, and he is determined to ensure that broader U.S.-German ties survive political disputes currently dividing the allies. Mucchetti, chief of staff for a Democratic lawmaker from Texas, shared his story with Georgetown University students this week at the end of a $50 million, yearlong German government campaign aimed at reaching a new generation of Americans and moving beyond battles over trade and defense spending.

Incumbent Iohannis wins Romania's presidential vote, will face runoff

Romania's centrist President Klaus Iohannis, who has earned praise in the West for his anti-graft stance, won the first round of a presidential ballot on Sunday and will face former premier Viorica Dancila in a Nov. 24 runoff, exit polls showed. Two separate exit polls showed Iohannis garnered 38.7-39% of the vote, followed by Dancila of the left-leaning Social Democrats with 22-22.5%. Opinion polls see him easily winning a second, five-year term in the runoff.

Bolivia's Morales resigns after protests over disputed October election

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he would resign after the military called on him to step down and allies deserted him following weeks of protests over a disputed election that has roiled the South American nation. Morales, in power for nearly 14 years, said in televised comments that he would submit his resignation letter to help restore stability, though he aimed barbs at what he called a "civic coup."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Australia's east coast declares state of emergency amid 'catastrophic' fire threat

Authorities in Australias Queensland and New South Wales states on Monday declared a state of emergency as the countrys eastern region prepared for catastrophic fire conditions. Fires in northern New South Wales NSW and Queensland over the ...

Blackwood, Devils stymie Canucks yet again

New Jersey goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves to beat Vancouver for the second time in less than a month in the Devils 2-1 win over the host Canucks on Sunday afternoon. Blackwood made 25 saves in a shutout of Vancouver on Oct. 19...

US News Roundup: Trump to ask U.S. Supreme Court to review tax returns decision; Militias, conservative activists rally in Washington

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Forsaken by Trump, immigrant Dreamers seek U.S. Supreme Court reprieveWhen Maricruz Abarca learned three years ago that she had been given the legal right under a U.S. government pro...

Mexico says it would offer asylum to Bolivia's Morales if he sought it

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that the country would offer asylum to embattled Bolivian President Evo Morales if he sought it, saying on Twitter that Mexico has received 20 Bolivian officials and lawmakers at its re...
