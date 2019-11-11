Sena leader Sawant announces resignation as minister, says no trust left

International Development News
Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant on Monday announced his resignation from the Union cabinet, saying there is no trust left and it would not be proper to continue as minister when a new government is being formed in Maharashtra. Addressing a press conference, Sawant accused the BJP of reneging on its promise to the Sena for equal division of seats and power and forcing the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to snap ties.

He alleged that the BJP was resorting to "lies" by denying the agreement reached between the leaders of the two allies before the assembly elections. "They have also hurt my party by lying. Since there is no trust left, I have decided to resign," Sawant told reporters.

He also accused the BJP of hurting the sentiments of the Shiv Sena and of the Thackeray family. "I have resigned as Union minister. I have sent my resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Shiv Sena leader said and displayed his letter resigning as Heavy Industries minister.

Asked if the Sena has snapped its ties with the BJP, he said, "When I have resigned, you can understand what it means." "The BJP had agreed with Sena to equal division of seats and power but it has now rejected this," Sawant said.

Sawant also said a new government was in the process of being formed in Maharashtra and it was not proper for him to remain in the Union cabinet and hence he was resigning. "In such an atmosphere, it is not proper on my part and for the sake of morality to continue as minister in the Union government," he said.

