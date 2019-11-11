International Development News
India will become USD 10 trillion economy in 10-15 years: Rajnath

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of five trillion dollar economy by 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that with the talent India has, in 10-15 years we will become 10 trillion dollar economy.

India will become USD 10 trillion economy in 10-15 years: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of five trillion dollar economy by 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that with the talent India possesses, in 10-15 years we will become 10 trillion dollar economy. "Prime Minister Modi has set 5 trillion dollar economy target by 2024 but I feel that with the talent we have, in 10-15 years we will make it a 10 trillion dollar economy," Singh said at the 'Def-Connect' event here.

Last month, Singh had called for increased and active participation of the private sector in defence manufacturing to achieve the government's target of making the Indian defence industry worth $26 billion by 2025. "Defence sector will play a pivotal role in government's aim of inclusive growth and making India a $5 trillion economy. Our aim is to make a world-class domestic defence industry that is self-reliant and less dependent on imports," he said while addressing the captains of industry at the 22nd India International Security Expo, 2019 (Defence & Homeland Security). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

