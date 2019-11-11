International Development News
Development News Edition

Austrian conservative leader Kurz backs coalition talks with Greens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:48 IST
Austrian conservative leader Kurz backs coalition talks with Greens
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz said on Monday he plans to hold formal coalition talks with the Greens, but warned that a deal bringing the left-wing party into government for the first time was uncertain and would require unusual creativity. Kurz and his People's Party (OVP) came first in a parliamentary election on Sept. 29, but need a coalition partner to form a government that commands a majority in parliament. Exploratory talks with the Greens aimed at laying the groundwork for fully-fledged coalition talks ended on Friday.

"We will enter talks with the Greens," Kurz told a news conference after consultations within his party. The Greens' leadership on Sunday backed formal talks with Kurz's OVP. Had he not taken them up on that offer, Kurz would have had to turn again to a far-right reeling from a video sting scandal that blew up its coalition with him, or to the Social Democrats with whom Kurz has fraught relations.

Kurz has also not ruled out forming a minority government. Few details have emerged from the two sides' talks so far but the outcome is uncertain as the parties have starkly contrasting views on issues ranging from taxation of fossil fuels to immigration and social benefits.

Kurz said that given their differences they would have to find more creative solutions than previous coalitions have, without elaborating. "If we are able to reach an agreement with the Greens, certain extra creativity will definitely be necessary," Kurz said. "Here and there, if we reach a deal, it will involve or will have to involve a different and maybe also a new form of governing."

The Greens want to overhaul Austria's tax system to better reflect the environmental impact of goods, such as by scrapping favorable treatment of diesel fuel and heating oil. Their leader also told Reuters before the election he wanted Kurz to back a public investment package in environmental measures. The Greens will want any deal to withstand scrutiny by environmentalists demanding urgent action on climate change. Kurz will want it to reflect the parties' share of the vote - his OVP came first with 37.5% while the Greens came fourth on 13.9%.

Kurz, whose core supporters include big business and farmers, has said environmental measures should not create extra costs for voters including those who drive to work. It is unclear how long talks will last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cavani facing prospect of losing PSG starting spot to Icardi

Paris, Nov 11 AP Unyielding support from his fans may not be enough to console Edinson Cavani amid the reality unfolding before him at Paris Saint-Germain. The clubs all-time leading scorer looks like losing his place in the starting lineup...

The 20th Nan'an "Stone Expo" upgraded "International Brand Economy Belt"

NANAN, China, Nov. 11, 2019 Xinhua-AsiaNet--On October 8, the 20th China Nanan Shuitou International Stone Expo and Stone Design Week referred to as Stone Expo opened in Nanan City, Quanzhou, Fujian Province. As a grand event for internati...

Two arrested by customs for smuggling Rs 75 lakh worth gold at Delhi airport

Two men have been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing Rs 75 lakh at the Delhi airport, an official said on Monday. The accused, aged 62 and 29 years, were intercepted after their arriv...

Jaipur resorts hosting new Maha Cong MLA creates buzz among locals

A resort in the Rajasthan capital has become one of the centres of power play amid efforts to form the government in Maharashtra. Since Friday evening, the new Congress MLAs are holed up at the resort on Delhi Road near here while party le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019