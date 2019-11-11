International Development News
Development News Edition

Spain's Ciudadanos leader steps down after heavy election losses - El Mundo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:56 IST
Spain's Ciudadanos leader steps down after heavy election losses - El Mundo
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The leader of Spain's Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, on Monday, stepped down as party president after the center-right party saw its result collapse in a repeat parliamentary election, El Mundo newspaper said, citing sources.

Ciudadanos won 10 seats in Sunday's election, down from 57 seats won in the previous ballot in April. Various potential solutions to unblock the stalemate, however, involve Ciudadanos, alongside regionalist parties.

A Ciudadanos spokesman declined to comment but said Rivera would make a statement at 1100 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mobile phone sales set to contract by 2.4% this year: Report

Mobile phone users have been sitting on the sidelines this so far year, which will lead to a 2.4 percent contraction in spend on the devices to USD 33.379 billion, says a report. Users are postponing their purchase plans, and the devices c...

Iran awards prestigious prize to US-educated scientists

Iran has awarded a top prize in the study of science to two US-educated scientists. Vice President Sourena Sattari granted the Mustafa award on Monday to five scientists, three Iranians, and two Turks.Among the recipients was UCLA professor...

PE/VC investments remain flat at $3.31 bn in Oct: Report

Venture investment activity in India slowed down both by value and deal volumes in October to USD 3.312 billion in 91 transactions on account of poor show by the realty sector, a report said on Monday. The country had recorded 98 deals whi...

New engine of ASEAN collaboration spearheaded by NE region: DoNER Minister

The Union Minister of State IC Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that India will soon achieve the target of 5 trillion USD economy ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019