Sanjay Raut complains of chest pain, hospitalised

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 11-11-2019 16:16 IST
  • |
  Created: 11-11-2019 16:09 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was on Monday admitted to Lilavati Hospital here after he complained of chest pain, an official at the hospital said. Raut, who has been speaking to the media daily on his party's stand on the current political situation in Maharashtra, came to the hospital around 3.30 pm.

"Raut visited the Lilavati Hospital after he complained for slight chest pain. He is being treated by Dr Jaleel Parkar," the official said. "Raut came to the hospital two days back also for a routine check-up. An ECG (electrocardiogram test) was then done followed by some check-ups. Based on the ECG report, doctors advised him to come to the hospital today for further tests," he said.

He may be discharged tomorrow, the Rajya Sabha member's brother and Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut said. "Doctors will decide in the evening whether to perform an angiography or not," he said.

Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' has been strongly voicing his party's stand amid the ongoing standoff over government formation in the state. After the state Assembly polls were declared on October 24, he has been holding media briefings everyday and posting tweets to hit out at the BJP as both the saffron parties have been at loggerheads over sharing the chief minister's post..

