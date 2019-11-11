Minister warns bureaucrats failing to go by cabinet decision

Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy on Monday warned bureaucrats of stern action ifthey did not abide by the cabinet decision and fail to implement welfare schemes. Handing over tricyles and other benefits of welfare schemes to differently abled persons under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Programme (MPLADP) here, he said, "It is really mind-boggling that decisions taken by the cabinet to distribute rice and other essential commodities through ration shops to the cardholders were facing hurdles because of the negative stand of the bureaucrats." The Minister said he would write to the President and Prime Minister about the 'piquant situation' in the union territory where an elected government was facing hurdles to implement the cabinet decisions either because of the alleged interference of the Lieutenant Governor or the negative stand of the officials.

He said the government announcement recently on recruitment of 125 workers and helpers to man anganwadi centres was rescinded by the bureaucrats without his knowledge. The Minister said, "We are left with only 18 months to complete the five-year term of office and people expect job opportunities to be generated and those who were not getting emoluments for months together should be paid the arrears." Kandasamy said Puducherry was a geographically smaller territory but had around 15 IAS officers, while the neighbouring Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, which was larger in size, had only one IAS officer.

"One should ponder over the need for Puducherry to have such a large number of top officials," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)