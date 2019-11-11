Will be meeting Governor Koshyari, says Ajit Pawar.
Will be meeting Governor Koshyari, says Ajit Pawar
PTI ENMNSK NSK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Pawar
Will be meeting Governor Koshyari, says Ajit Pawar
PTI ENMNSK NSK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
A seven-minute film on former defense minister and Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar will be screened at the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival of India IFFI 2019, a senior official said on Monday. Entertainment So...
A man who had called Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawats mobile phone and threatened to blow up the Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar was arrested on Monday, officials said. The man, identified as Keshavanand, was arrested from Haridwar, Dire...
Iran has begun enriching uranium at its underground Fordow site in the latest breach of its deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Monday, adding that Tehrans enriched uranium stock has continued to grow.Iran is brea...
Police on Monday detained one man from Bhavanipuram after a seven-year-old girl was found dead at his residence. Bhavanipuram police station, Sub Inspector, Israel told ANI that on Sunday night at around 11 pm, one M Anil had filed a compla...