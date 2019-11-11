Spain's far right Vox says will vote against any Socialist-led government

The leader of Spain's far-right Vox said on Monday his party, which on Sunday became the third-largest force in parliament, will vote against any government led by the Socialists, who won the most seats in Sunday's parliamentary elections.

"Spaniards voted for us to be in opposition. We will vote against any Socialist government. We will not vote for them or abstain," Santiago Abascal told a news conference.

