International Development News
Development News Edition

JNU must protect itself from controversies: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Commenting on the protest organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) over fee hike, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday and said that the institution must protect itself from such "controversies".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 13:02 IST
JNU must protect itself from controversies: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Commenting on the protest organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) over fee hike, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday and said that the institution must protect itself from such "controversies". "JNU must protect itself from such controversies. Nobody is against the students protesting but spreading violence and fanning anarchy is not right," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

"The students should not get violent," the Union Minister added. On Monday, a clash broke out between students and the police during a protest organised by JNUSU.

Hundreds of students took part in the protest against "massive fee hike" and a new hostel manual which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings. They raised slogans against the university administration and the government. The protest turned into a scuffle outside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the third annual convocation. The students removed a barricade and came face to face with the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

French police disperse protesters blocking major Spain-France road link

French riot police were dispersing on Tuesday morning hundreds of Catalan pro-independence demonstrators who had been blocking a major road link that connects the Spanish region with France for nearly 24 hours. Police on the French side of ...

China stocks end higher ahead of Trump's trade cues

Shares in Shanghai ended firmer on Tuesday, after having dithered either side of flat, ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Economic Club of New York that may offer clues on the likelihood of a trade deal with China. ...

UPDATE 2-Afghanistan to swap Taliban militants for American, Australian captives

Afghanistan will release two senior Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group in exchange for an American and an Australian professor who were kidnapped in 2016, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday.The governme...

Turkey's Erdogan says will tell Trump U.S. failed to keep Syria promise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would tell President Donald Trump that the United States has not fulfilled its agreement last month to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from a region along Turkeys border.It is imposs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019