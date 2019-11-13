International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP takes out rally in city to protest spike in dengue cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:44 IST
BJP takes out rally in city to protest spike in dengue cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Wednesday took out a rally here to protest against the spurt in dengue cases in the city and its fringe areas and accused the Trinamool Congress government of trying to "hush up" the figures. The protest march, convened by BJP Yuva Morcha, has been taken out from Central Avenue in the city and is scheduled to culminate at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters, with the gherao of the civic office.

"The state government has been deliberately trying to hush up the figures (of those killed and affected). The government and the KMC are more keen on hiding the actual numbers rather than taking steps to tackle the menace," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who led the rally, told reporters. Police sources, however, said that barricades have been set up near Chandni Chowk Metro station to stop the rally beyond that point.

The saffron party said it wanted to submit a deputation to Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim regarding the dengue menace and, if stopped, the party would resort to a sit-in demonstration. As many as 44,852 dengue cases were reported from Kolkata and its adjoining areas, a report of the state health department has revealed.

As per a government official, 25 people have died of dengue in the state since January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Shares dip after Trump's trade speech, Hong Kong protests

Emerging-market shares fell for the third time in four sessions on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump offered little clues on a trade truce with Beijing, while shares in Hong Kong led declines after escalating anti-government protests...

UPDATE 2-Israel kills 9 Gazans, say Palestinians, as Islamic Jihad launches rockets

Israeli airstrikes killed nine Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, medical officials said, raising the Palestinian death toll to 19 over a two-day escalation in violence since Israel launched strikes to kill an Islamic Jihad commander. From ...

Strict action will be taken against guilty: UP minister on Noida home guard fraud case

Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in home guards fraud case in Noida and added that the state government has zero tolerance on such matters. Last week I wa...

Lao PDR to tackle childhood undernutrition with support from World Bank

Lao PDR will implement a new cross-cutting and evidence-based approach to tackle the issue of childhood undernutrition with support from the World Bank. Representatives from the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Agriculture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019