Babul Supriyo faces protest during visit to cyclone-hit areas

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:53 IST
Image Credit: Twitter; @SuPriyoBabul

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday faced massive protests and was asked to go back by a group of people when he reached South 24 Parganas to take a stock of the situation in cyclone 'Bulbul'-hit areas. Supriyo, who said on Tuesday that he had been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the storm-affected areas in West Bengal, claimed that the agitators were activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Shortly after he reached Namkhana, one of the worst- affected places in the state, protesters stopped his convoy and showed him black flags. The Union minister, despite clarifying that he was in the district to look into the ground-level situation, was asked to go back by the protesters.

"I knew I would face protests during my visit (to cyclone-hit areas). The agitators were all TMC activists," Supriyo said..

