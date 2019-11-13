International Development News
Development News Edition

British PM Johnson, on campaign trail, to pledge swift resolution on Brexit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:40 IST
British PM Johnson, on campaign trail, to pledge swift resolution on Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise on Wednesday to end the delays over Britain's departure from the European Union if he wins next month's election and he will describe the opposition Labour Party's plans as political "onanism".

Johnson was scheduled to make a campaign speech at a factory in the West Midlands where, according to prepared remarks, he will say that the rest of the world cannot understand why so much time has been spent agonizing over Brexit. Britons will vote on Dec. 12 in an election called to end three years of deep disagreement over Brexit that has sapped investors' faith in the stability of the world's fifth-largest economy and damaged Britain's standing in the world.

Voters, he will say, face a historic choice between the Conservatives and a Labour Party that threatens more political self-obsession and onanism - an old fashioned word for masturbation - due to its support for a second referendum. "The UK is admired and respected around the world but people are baffled by our debate on Brexit and they cannot understand how this great country can squander so much time and energy on this question and how we can be so hesitant about our future," Johnson will say.

"If we can get a working majority we can get parliament working for you, we can get out of the rut. We can end the groundhoggery of Brexit," Johnson said in an apparent reference to the 1993 movie Groundhog Day in which a TV weatherman finds himself reliving the same day over and over again. His day got off to a tricky start however. As he observed relief efforts in a flood-hit district of northern England, several days after the worst of the flooding, two onlookers heckled him.

"You took your time, Boris," one person told Johnson as he walked through the area accompanied by local officials, while another asked him: "Where've you been?". Opposition parties have criticised Johnson and his government for a slow response to the flooding, which claimed one life last week.

ELECTION GAMBLE Johnson, 55, hopes to win a majority to push through the last-minute Brexit deal he struck with the European Union last month after the bloc granted the third delay to the divorce that was originally supposed to take place on March 29.

Voters who took part in a June 2016 referendum voted 52-48% in favor of Britain leaving the EU. Johnson will argue in his speech that a vote for Labour will raise the prospect of two more referendums, one of Britain's membership of the EU, and another on Scottish independence, which risks ripping apart the United Kingdom.

The prime minister, who is known for his florid use of language, described that prospect as "an expense of spirit and a waste of shame, more political self-obsession, and onanism." The first December election in Britain since 1923 will be one of the hardest to forecast in years. Brexit has scrambled voters' traditional loyalties and is giving smaller rivals a chance to challenge the two biggest parties, Johnson's Conservative Party and the left-of-center Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn.

Opinion polls show the Conservatives are well ahead of Labour, but analysts caution the overshadowing issue of Brexit, which has divided both major parties and their voters, could confound conventional calculations. Labour will on Wednesday look to move the debate away from Brexit and onto the National Health Service, traditionally stronger ground for their party, with a pledge to boost healthcare spending by 26 billion pounds over the next five years.

In another threat to Johnson, former Conservative cabinet minister David Gauke said he would stand as an independent candidate to try to deny the prime minister what he called a "very hard Brexit". Gauke for the first time endorsed calls for a second referendum, arguing that there was no longer any chance of uniting the country around a divorce that offered a close relationship with the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. presses Egypt on alleged torture, mass arrests at UN review

The United States and other Western countries urged Egypt on Wednesday to investigate alleged killings and torture by its security forces and to release journalists and others arrested for exercising their right to freedom of expression. Eg...

Brandenberg premier: Any support for Tesla will be in accordance with EU rules

The premier of the Brandenburg state that surrounds Berlin said on Wednesday any support for U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla - which has said it will build its first European factory near Berlin - would be in accordance with EU rules. W...

Chelsea win battle to sign Australian women's football icon Kerr

London, Nov 13 AFP Australian striker Sam Kerr will test herself at the top level of European football after impressing in her homeland and the United States as she joined Chelsea on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Matildas captain -- who scored...

Soccer-Court finds Etuhu guilty of attempted match-fixing in Sweden

An appeals court has found former Premier League player Dickson Etuhu guilty of attempting to fix a match in Swedens top division, overturning the verdict of a lower court.The case centered on allegations that the 37-year-old Etuhu, who has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019