Bengaluru: Congress leader DK Shivakumar discharged from hospital

Congress leader DK Shivakumar was discharged from Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday. Following a complaint of chest pain, Shivakumar was admitted to the hospital here on Monday night.

He visited various temples and 'maths' during his visit to Mysuru on November 7. Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital on November 1 following high blood pressure and variations in sugar level.

Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case. (ANI)

