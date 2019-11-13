Rajasthan CM criticises Maha Guv over President's Rule

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday came down heavily on Maharashtra Governor BS Koshiyari over the imposition of President's Rule in the state. "If there emerged a hung Assembly in the polls, the Governor should have explored as to how a stable government could have been established...The Governor has not taken a good decision. Instead of ensuring stability, he pushed the state into instability by imposing President's rule," Gehlot said.

He said that the Governor might not have taken the right decision due to pressure from the central government. On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his consent to impose the President's Rule in Maharashtra after no party could stake claim to form government in the state.

The Governor recommended for the President's rule after inviting single-largest party BJP, then Shiv Sena, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to prove their ability to form the government in the state. BJP and Shiv Sena, who fought elections together, could not resolve their differences over equal power-sharing, while Shiv Sena could not get the required support from NCP and Congress in the time given by the Governor.

Even before the time given to NCP came to an end, the President's rule was imposed in the state, a move that was criticized by the opposition. (ANI)

