No one objected when we said Fadnavis will be CM if alliance wins: Amit Shah
Breaking his silence on Maharastra logjam, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that no one objected when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he publicly said that Devendra Fadnavis would be the Chief Minister if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance wins the Assembly polls in Maharashtra.
By Smita Prakash Breaking his silence on Maharastra logjam, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that no one objected when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he publicly said that Devendra Fadnavis would be the Chief Minister if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance wins the Assembly polls in Maharashtra.
"Before elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I said many times in public that if our alliance wins, then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM. No one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us," Shah told Smita Prakash, Editor, Asian News International in an exclusive interview here today. Shah was responding to a question on the collapse of the alliance in Maharashtra.
In reply to another question related to the time given for the formation of government in the state, Shah said: "Before this, in no state was so much time given. 18 days were given. The Governor invited parties only after the Assembly's tenure ended. Neither Shiv Sena nor Congress-NCP staked claim and neither we. Even if today any party has numbers, it can approach the Governor." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Narendra Modi
- Shiv Sena
- BJP
- Maharastra
ALSO READ
PM Modi closed the gate of terrorism into JK by abrogating Article 370 and 35A: Amit Shah
Article 370 and 35A were the gateway of terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir: HM Amit Shah
Amit Shah flags off 'Run for Unity' to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary
Sardar Patel's dream of integrating J-K with India fulfilled by Modi: Amit Shah
Amit Shah urges polices officials to deal with public problems with sensitivity