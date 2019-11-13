Goa Congress chief accuses Speaker of delay in deciding petition against MLAs

Welcoming Supreme Court's decision upholding the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Wednesday targeted the state speaker and accused him of sitting on a petition seeking disqualification of 10 "defector" MLAs. "The speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly is acting completely contrary and is sitting on my petition which was filed before him against 10 MLAs seeking their disqualification," Chodankar said in a statement.

The Congress leader said he fails to understand why the speaker is taking this long to take a decision on the matter. "As the term of the legislative assembly is fixed for five years, the Speaker of legislative assembly must decide the cases regarding the disqualification of members in a time-bound manner," he said.

"I urge the Goa speaker to be impartial and expeditiously decide the case at the earliest so that aggrieved party can approach the next authorities and get justice," he said. Chodankar also the speaker has not even issued a notice to the MLAs.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of former Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs under the Anti-Defection Law but allowed them to contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. (ANI)

