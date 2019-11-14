International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Croatia to hold presidential vote on Dec. 22 -PM Plenkovic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Zagreb
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 15:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Croatia to hold presidential vote on Dec. 22 -PM Plenkovic
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Croatia will hold its presidential election on Dec. 22, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday.

The election will pit the incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, candidate of the ruling center-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), against the candidate of the Social Democrats and former prime minister Zoran Milanovic. Two independent candidates also have solid support in the polls. The job is largely ceremonial. The president cannot veto laws but has a say in foreign policy and defense.

According to the most recent opinion poll, in the first round of the vote Grabar-Kitarovic can expect the support of some 29 percent of voters, while Milanovic is second with 24 percent. Miroslav Skoro, the popular singer and largely seen as the candidate of the right-wing nationalist conservatives, came third with 17 percent and a former judge Mislav Kolakusic got 14 percent.

Altogether around a dozen people voiced their intention to run for the presidency, among them a showbiz celebrity who was also a Playboy model. They all now have to collect 10,000 signatures of citizens in the next 10 days to confirm their candidacy. Grabar-Kitarovic's five-year term is seen by some observers as having little policy substance domestically while often trying to promote her popularity through populist patriotic rhetoric.

She has been somewhat more concrete in foreign policy, promoting the so-called "Three Seas Initiative", a stage for boosting political and economic ties between the European Union members in central and eastern Europe. If no one wins an outright majority in the first round, the second round will take place on Jan. 5, 2020.

The results of the presidential election will also be an early indication of the mood among the voters ahead of the parliamentary election due to take place in late 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Scotland accept World Rugby fine over typhoon comments

The Scottish Rugby Union SRU has accepted a fine and expressed its regret for comments made at the Rugby World Cup in relation to the potential cancellation of their match against Japan in Yokohama due to Typhoon Hagibis. Three World Cup po...

Arjun Ram Meghwal congratulates ICAT for emergence as world-class centres

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated the International Symposium on Lighting iSoL today at International Centre for Automotive Technology ICAT, Manesar in Gur...

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong students arm themselves for showdown as police take breather

Pro-democracy protesters paralysed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways as students built barricades and stockpiled makeshift weapons, setting the stage for campus showdowns. Chinas...

UPDATE 1-U.S. ready to use 'full range' capabilities to defend S.Korea

A top U.S. military officer reaffirmed on Thursday that the United States is ready to use the full range of its capabilities to defend South Korea from any attack, a joint statement after a meeting with officials in Seoul said. Senior U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019