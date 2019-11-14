International Development News
US disappointed with South Sudan’s failure to form Unity Government

The United States is gravely disappointed with the failure of President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar to agree on the formation of a Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity by the established deadline of November 12. Their inability to achieve this basic demonstration of political will for the people of South Sudan calls into question their suitability to continue to lead the nation's peace process. In light of this development, the United States will reevaluate its relationship with the Government of South Sudan. We will work bilaterally and with the international community to take action against all those impeding South Sudan's peace process.

The United States looks to work in partnership with the region to establish a new paradigm to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan and will continue to stand with the people of South Sudan during this difficult period.

(With Inputs from APO)

