HP Cong leaders creating rifts within party may face expulsion: Rajni Patil

Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders indulging in infighting may face expulsion from the party, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and HPCC in-charge Rajni Patil said on Thursday. Addressing a state level rally of the Congress against "anti-public policies" of the Centre, Patil said here the party does not need those who create rifts within the organisation.

"The party has given due respect to all leaders. Now, even then if they try to create rifts they may be expelled from the party," she said, without naming anyone. Her statement comes in the backdrop of Congress leader Vijay Inder Karan, who lost in the Dharamshala bypoll recently, accusing ex-minister and AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma of 'conniving' with the ruling BJP to ensure his defeat.

Karan has sought Sharma's "immediate expulsion" from the party and has already sent a report to All India Congress Committee (AICC). Flaying the Centre over the issues of unemployment and a "deteriorating" economy, Patil said, "It is time of struggle. It's a matter of concern that GDP has dipped to 5 percent."

While she lauded the contribution of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh in the development of the state, she alleged the present BJP government called investors for a summit by "misleading" them. The recent global investors' meet in Dharamshala proved to be damp squib, she alleged.

AICC's observer for Himachal Nana Patole claimed that the Congress worked not for gaining power but to provide justice to the masses. Speaking on the occasion, state Congress president alleged that law and order situation was "deteriorating" in Himachal day-by-day and the state government failed to check drug abuse.

CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri also spoke on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)