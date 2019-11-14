Bolivia interim president says Morales to be barred from next election

Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday former President Evo Morales will not be able to take part in upcoming elections because he is barred from running for a fourth consecutive term. Addressing a news conference, Anez added that Morales' vice president, Alvaro Garcia, would also not be allowed to run for president.

Both resigned after a damning audit on vote irregularities was released and a "suggestion" by the military to do so to end unrest after the disputed Oct. 20 election. Morales later went into exile in Mexico. Anez did not announce a new date for elections but under the constitution must call for them within 90 days of her taking office on Tuesday.

