International Development News
Development News Edition

NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena prepare draft CMP

Leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, who are having talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, have prepared a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which will now be sent to senior leaderships of three parties.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:34 IST
NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena prepare draft CMP
Leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP met for the second day on Thursday to discuss the CMP. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, who are having talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, have prepared a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which will now be sent to senior leaderships of three parties. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde told the media here that the final decision on the draft CMP will be taken by the leadership of three parties.

"The draft will be sent to high commands of three parties for discussion. The final decision will be taken by them," Shinde said. He said Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray may hold consultations to finalise the CMP.

"The government will be formed at the earliest," the Shiv Sena leader said, adding that all the three sides were keeping a positive approach. The draft was prepared over two days during meetings of the leaders of three parties.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule after no party could show numbers to form a government after the assembly polls. The BJP and Shiv Sena, who fought the polls together, got an absolute majority but could not form a government due to differences over power sharing.

BJP, which emerged the single-largest party with 105 seats in 288-member assembly, expressed its inability to form the government. The state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari later asked Shiv Sena and NCP about their intent and ability to form the government. Both parties sought more time. NCP and Congress fought the elections in an alliance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya, Somalia agree to restore ties after spat over oil rights

Kenya and Somalia agreed to restore ties on Thursday after a months-long spat over oil rights that led the neighbours to halt the issuance of visas on arrival for each others citizens. The two East African nations agreed to normalise bilate...

EU launches legal case against Britain over commission post

The EU on Thursday launched a legal case against London for failing to nominate a commissioner, despite the Brexit delay that keeps Britain in the bloc. The European Commission, the EUs executive arm has today sent a letter of formal notice...

California school shooting injures four, suspect in custody

At least four people were injured in a shooting at a high school north of Los Angeles Thursday, triggering a police hunt for the suspect who was later taken into custody. Police and ambulances swarmed the area around Saugus High School in S...

U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 42, cases of illness to 2,172

U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 2,172 confirmed and probable cases and 3 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the death toll to 42, so far this year. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019