NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena prepare draft CMP

Leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, who are having talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, have prepared a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which will now be sent to senior leaderships of three parties. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde told the media here that the final decision on the draft CMP will be taken by the leadership of three parties.

"The draft will be sent to high commands of three parties for discussion. The final decision will be taken by them," Shinde said. He said Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray may hold consultations to finalise the CMP.

"The government will be formed at the earliest," the Shiv Sena leader said, adding that all the three sides were keeping a positive approach. The draft was prepared over two days during meetings of the leaders of three parties.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule after no party could show numbers to form a government after the assembly polls. The BJP and Shiv Sena, who fought the polls together, got an absolute majority but could not form a government due to differences over power sharing.

BJP, which emerged the single-largest party with 105 seats in 288-member assembly, expressed its inability to form the government. The state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari later asked Shiv Sena and NCP about their intent and ability to form the government. Both parties sought more time. NCP and Congress fought the elections in an alliance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)