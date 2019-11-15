International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia's Putin warns Bolivia is on the brink of chaos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 00:36 IST
Russia's Putin warns Bolivia is on the brink of chaos
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Bolivia was on the brink of chaos and there was a power vacuum after President Evo Morales resigned under pressure on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia at a BRICS summit, Putin said he hoped that whoever comes to power in Bolivia would continue to cooperate with Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Con...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkey qualify for Euro 2020 with draw against Iceland, France also secure spot

Turkey qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a goalless draw in a Group H against Iceland on Thursday, with the result also ensuring France a place in the championships.They join Belgium, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine as the te...

French Assembly moves to delay end of tax break on palm oil biofuel

Frances National Assembly adopted an amendment delaying until 2026 the end of palm oils tax advantages, a parliamentary document showed on Thursday, a move that could benefit French oil major Total. The amendment aims to leave a sufficient ...

BRICS leaders avoid discussion of Venezuela divisions

Leaders of the BRICS major emerging economies made no mention of Venezuela during a two-day summit in Brazils capital, according to diplomats, putting aside a rift over the fate of the chaotic South American country to focus on global econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019