Russia's Putin warns Bolivia is on the brink of chaos
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Bolivia was on the brink of chaos and there was a power vacuum after President Evo Morales resigned under pressure on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters in Brasilia at a BRICS summit, Putin said he hoped that whoever comes to power in Bolivia would continue to cooperate with Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Bolivia
- Russian
- Evo Morales
- Brasilia
- Moscow
- BRICS
ALSO READ
Former CIA Director Brennan: Votes were swayed by Russian influence operation
At least two dead in Bolivia post-election clashes: defense minister
Bolivia election audit begins after street clashes turn deadly
UPDATE 1-OAS begins Bolivia election audit after street clashes turn deadly
UPDATE 2-Bolivia election audit ready to start after street clashes turn deadly