International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena will lead government in Maharashtra for next 25 yrs: Raut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 11:08 IST
Sena will lead government in Maharashtra for next 25 yrs: Raut
Image Credit: Flickr

Maharashtra's next government will be led by the Shiv Sena and the common minimum programme (CMP) being worked out along with the Congress and the NCP ahead of its formation will be in the "state's interest", said party spokesman Sanjay Raut on Friday. The Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron party will lead the government in Maharashtra for the next "25 years" and not just five years, claimed Raut while talking to reporters here.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who turned 58 on Friday, was responding to questions on whether his party will share the chief minister's post with the NCP and the Congress, its allies in the prospective three-party government. "Talks are on with the Congress and the NCP to work out a common minimum programme which will be in the interest of the state and its people," he said.

"Whether it is a single-party government or an alliance, an agenda for governance is necessary. There are infrastructure projects to be taken forward, (and issues related to) drought, unseasonal rains (are to be tackled). "Those coming with us are experienced administrators.

We will benefit from their experience," he said. Regarding alliance with the Congress, Sena's political rival till recently, Raut said leaders of the country's oldest party have contributed to freedom struggle as well as the development of Maharashtra.

Asked whether the Sena will share the CM's post on a rotational basis in the next dispensation, Raut said, "We want to have the chief minister's post for the next 25 years. The Shiv Sena will provide leadership to the state no matter who tries best to stop it." The firebrand Sena leader said his party's relation with Maharashtra is permanent and not temporary. "Our party is active in the state's politics for 50 years," he said. The Shiv Sena was founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966.

Asked if the Sena, post-tie-up with the Congress-NCP, will give up its demand for the Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar and accept Muslim reservation, Raut evaded a direct reply and said, "We know the source of such speculation." To a query whether a power-sharing formula envisaging 14 portfolios each for the NCP and the Sena and 12 for the Congress has been decided (as being speculated in media), he declined to disclose details of the proposed coalition arrangement between the three parties. "You don't worry about power-sharing. Uddhavji (Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray) is capable of taking decisions," said the politician-journalist, who is also the executive editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Asked how the Sena, a party identified with Hindutva politics and "anti-Congress", will adjust with a non- ideological partner like the Congress, he said, "What is an ideology? We are working on a common minimum programme for the state's welfare. "Vajpayee (BJP stalwart and ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee) headed an alliance of parties who came together on a common minimum programme. In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar had led a Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) government (1978-80) of which the Jan Sangh, the BJP's earlier avatar, was a part." "There have been instances earlier where parties of different ideologies have come together," he said, justifying Sena's efforts to cobble up a ruling coalition with the Congress and the NCP, against whom the Sena fought the last month's assembly polls.

The Sena reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for government formation after its demand for sharing the chief minister's post and equal distribution of portfolios was rejected by the BJP, its pre-poll ally. The BJP and the Sena, which fought the October 21 polls in the alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member assembly.

The Congress and the NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that the formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore fines UBS $8 mn for deceptive trades

Singapore has fined Swiss banking giant UBS Sg11.2 million 8 million after investigations showed its advisors deceived clients about prices for bonds and other financial products. The city-states central bank, the Monetary Authority of Sing...

ONGC Q2 profit falls by 24 pc to Rs 6,263 crore on lower crude price realisation

Indias largest energy company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC has reported a 24.2 per cent year-on-year fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 6,263 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30. The company had posted a profit of ...

NFL-Browns' defensive hits Pittsburgh quarterback with helmet in nasty end to victory over Steelers

A violent incident marred the end of the National Football League game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and ...

Scoreboard at Lunch on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday. Bangladesh 1st Innings 150 all out India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal batting 91 Rohit Sharma c L Das b A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019