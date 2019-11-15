UK PM Johnson says Brexit transition period will not be extended
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain he will "absolutely guarantee" that his government will not extend the Brexit transition period before the end of year.
"I don't want an extension," Johnson told the BBC. "If we can get a working majority, all we need is 9 more seats, then can absolutely guarantee" not seeking an extension.
