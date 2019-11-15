International Development News
Development News Edition

Sterling flat as election optimism offset by post-Brexit pessimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:52 IST
Sterling flat as election optimism offset by post-Brexit pessimism
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling was down slightly against a stronger dollar but little changed against the euro on Friday, as investors' hopes for a Conservative majority in the Dec. 12 election were tempered by concerns about the broader economic outlook.

The pound has been rising in the past week as polls suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party could win a majority, which is seen as increasing the chances of the UK leaving the European Union with a deal on Jan. 31. "Sterling had that venture higher to $1.30 in late October and has eased since then," said Neil Mellor, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon, referring to sterling's rally in the run-up to a withdrawal deal being agreed at an EU summit.

However, positive election news may be distracting from broader market pessimism about sterling's long-term outlook, because the UK will only have 11 months to negotiate a trade deal with the EU next year before a transition period comes to an end. "My concern is - and this is something possibly the market has thought about - that we've got preoccupied with the election but there is still a lot of uncertainty post-election," Mellor said.

Sterling was down around 0.1% at $1.2874, but on track for modest weekly gains, up around 1% since last Friday. Versus the euro, the pound was little changed at 85.62 pence, having strengthened to fresh six-month highs in a rally which puzzled analysts in late London trading on Thursday.

A YouGov poll on Thursday showed that 86% of Britons who will vote in the election thought of themselves as "Leavers" or "Remainers", versus just 68% who identified themselves as a political party. Johnson repeated his intention to "get Brexit done" on Friday, saying the UK needs to come out of regulatory alignment with the EU and that it has "bags of time" to negotiate a free trade deal.

Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would nationalize parts of telecoms provider BT's network if it won power in the Dec. 12 election to provide free full-fiber broadband for all. The proposal sent shares in BT down to the bottom of London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

"At present sterling benefits from anything that lowers Labour's chances of winning the election," Commerzbank's head of FX and commodity research Ulrich Leuchtmann wrote in a note to clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ousted 'bad news' U.S. ambassador to Ukraine to testify in Trump impeachment probe

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, whom President Donald Trump called bad news before firing her, will be in the spotlight on Friday when she testifies on the second day of televised impeachment hearings.The session before the House of ...

UPDATE 1-BT keeps Champions League soccer rights in $1.5 billion UK deal

BT has retained the UK broadcast rights to Champions League soccer for three years from 2021 at an annual cost of 400 million pounds 512 million, despite reported competition from rival Sky.The price is in line with the current three-year c...

Joint action by all agencies needed to combat air pollution in Delhi: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday called for joint action by all agencies to combat the worsening air quality in the national capital, choking under a thick layer of smog. A thick layer of toxic smog engulfed the city a...

South Korean, Chinese students face off over Hong Kong protests

Kim Ji-mun, a 23-year-old South Korean university student, had just put up a banner on campus with his friends in support of Hong Kongs pro-democracy protests when a group of Chinese students tried to take it down.The encounter at Hanyang U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019