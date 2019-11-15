Javadekar calls for joint cooperation of agencies to combat air pollution

As Delhi is gasping for breath due to air pollution, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the joint cooperation of all agencies is needed to fix the issue. "We are very serious about the issue of pollution. For the first time, we have recognised the concept of air shade. It is not Delhi's geographical boundary, it is the air shade which has impacted. Cooperation of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi Government, three MCDs and NDMC, DDA and all other agencies is required to fix this," Javadekar told reporters at a press conference here.

"So, we have started the joint action plan for short-term, medium-term and long-term. Much progress has been done. At the same time, actions have also been taken. But there will always be new challenges. I have always said that there should not be blame game and joint cooperation is required. Everyone has to work together," he added. When asked about the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development's meeting which has been postponed, the minister said: "Any committee has to take serious note. I will also enquire what has happened... I will investigate."

A meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development was postponed as 3 commissioners of MCD, Vice-Chairman of DDA and Secretary/Joint Secretary of Environment did not attend the meeting. The Committee has taken serious note against the officers. The air quality in Delhi and other parts of North India deteriorated after Diwali last month due to several factors. (ANI)

