Corbyn's BT plans would be illegal under EU law, UK Conservatives say

British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's plans to nationalize part of BT to offer people free internet would be illegal under European Union state aid rules, the Conservative Party said.

"Their intervention will almost certainly fly in the face of EU state aid rules under EU law," the Conservatives said. "Corbyn's broadband plan will almost certainly be illegal under EU law."

They added in a statement: "Corbyn's Labour won't be able to introduce their scheme unless they ditch their plan to extend Britain's membership of the EU and abandon their plans to hold a chaotic second referendum."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)