Goa CM: Centre's response on Mahadayi dispute expected soon

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said Union Minister Prakash Javdekar will respond to the state's appeal in the Mahadayi water dispute in the next couple of days. A BJP delegation led by Sawant had met Javadekar in New Delhi on November 4, and were assured a response within 10 days.

"I have spoken to Union environment Minister Prakash Javadekar this morning. He told me that the meeting of one of the committees is pending, and has assured to let me know in one or two days," Sawant told reporters. Reacting to opposition parties' comments about the deadline, the chief minister said one can't take literal meaning of 10 days in such matters.

"We are following the matter up with the Central government and are sure that it will consider our demand," he said. Goa has opposed the Union Environment ministry's letter to Karnataka stating that no environment clearance was required for the Kalasa Banduri project on Mahadayi River..

