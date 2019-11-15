International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'Take witness intimidation very, very seriously' - Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:50 IST
FACTBOX-'Take witness intimidation very, very seriously' - Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. The witness was Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Below are some quotations from Friday's hearing. WITNESS MARIE YOVANOVITCH, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE:

Yovanovitch said not all Ukrainians "embraced" U.S. anti-corruption work. "Thus, perhaps, it was not surprising, that when our anti-corruption efforts got in the way of a desire for profit or power, Ukrainians who preferred to play by the old, corrupt rules sought to remove me. What continues to amaze me is that they found Americans willing to partner with them and, working together, they succeeded in orchestrating the removal of a U.S. ambassador. "I do not understand Mr. Giuliani's motives for attacking me," she said, referring to the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, "nor can I offer an opinion on whether he believed the allegations he spread about me ... What I can say is that Mr. Giuliani should have known those claims were suspect, coming as they reportedly did from individuals with questionable motives and with reason to believe that their political and financial ambitions would be stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine."

"These events should concern everyone in this room. Ambassadors are the symbol of the United States abroad, they are the personal representative of the president," Yovanovitch said. "If our chief representative is kneecapped, it limits our effectiveness to safeguard the vital national security interests of the United States." Yovanovitch was asked to respond to President Trump's tweet Friday in which the president said that "everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad," including Somalia, as well as Ukraine.

She replied: "I don't think I have such powers, not in Mogadishu, Somalia, and not in other places. I actually think that where I've served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better for the U.S. as well as for the countries that I've served in." Asked by the committee's chairman, Representative Adam Schiff, what effect the attacks on her could have on the willingness of other witnesses to come forward, Yovanovitch said: "I can't speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is to be intimidating."

Schiff replied: "Well, I want to let you know, ambassador, that some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously." HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN ADAM SCHIFF:

Schiff, a Democrat, opened the impeachment hearing explaining how Yovanovitch was removed from her post earlier this year "because she did not have the confidence of the president." "Getting rid of Ambassador Yovanovitch helped set the stage for an irregular channel that could pursue the two investigations that mattered so much to the president, the 2016 conspiracy theory, and most importantly, an investigation into the 2020 political opponent he apparently feared most, Joe Biden. And the president's scheme might have worked but for the fact that the man who would succeed Ambassador Yovanovitch, whom we heard from on Wednesday, acting Ambassador Taylor, would eventually discover the effort to press Ukraine into conducting these investigations and would push back hard, but for the fact that someone blew the whistle," Schiff said.

"Ambassador Yovanovitch was serving our nation's interest in fighting corruption in Ukraine, but she was considered an obstacle to the furtherance of the president's personal and political agenda. For that she was smeared and cast aside," Schiff said. "The powers of the presidency are immense, but they are not absolute and cannot be used for a corrupt purpose." Schiff also responded to Representative Devin Nunes' reading aloud of the first telephone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"I'm grateful the president has released the call record. I would now ask the president to release the thousands of other records that he has instructed the State Department not to release. ... We would ask the president to stop obstructing the impeachment inquiry," Schiff said. "And finally I would say this Mr. President: I hope you explain to the country today why it was after this call, and while the vice president was making plans to attend the inauguration, you instructed the vice president not to attend Zelenskiy's inauguration."

HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE SENIOR REPUBLICAN DEVIN NUNES: The top Republican on the committee, Devin Nunes, said Democrats had gone "too far" in their efforts to impeach Trump, castigating them for accusing the president of being a "Russian agent" and comparing them to "some kind of strange cult."

"Democrats have been vowing to oust President Trump since the day he was elected. So Americans can rightly suspect that his phone call with President Zelenskiy was used as an excuse for the Democrats to fulfill their Watergate fantasies," Nunes said. Much of the testimony so far relied on rumors, the Republican said.

"The problem with trying to overthrow a president based on this type of evidence is obvious. But that's what their whole case relies on, beginning with secondhand and thirdhand information cited by the whistleblower," Nunes said. "And just when you thought this spectacle couldn't get more bizarre, committee Republicans received a memo from the Democrats threatening ethics referrals if we out the whistleblower. As the Democrats are well aware, no Republicans here know the whistleblower's identity because the whistleblower only met with the Democrats — not with Republicans."

"I'll note that House Democrats vowed they would not put the American people through a wrenching impeachment process without bipartisan support — and they have none. Add that to their ever-growing list of broken promises and destructive deceptions," Nunes said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

India's federal police raid local Amnesty International offices

Indias federal investigating agency raided the local offices of human rights group Amnesty International on Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation said, in a probe into alleged violations of foreign funding rules. It was alleged that t...

Trump attacks US diplomat as she testifies in impeachment probe

President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted an attack against the former US ambassador to Ukraine while she was in the middle of testifying in his impeachment probe, prompting her to complain she was being intimidated. Trumps furious tweet cam...

Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas, must wait for semi-final spot

For the second time in three days Rafael Nadal fought off one of the games rising powers, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-74 6-4 7-5 to stay alive at the ATP Finals on Friday. However, the 33-year-old Spaniard will not know until later on Frid...

Report: Browns S Burnett has torn Achilles

Cleveland Browns safety Morgan Burnett likely has a torn Achilles, an injury that would knock out the veteran for the rest of the season, according to an NFL Network report. Burnett came away with the injury in Thursdays victory over the Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019