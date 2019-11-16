International Development News
Development News Edition

Islamists' choice tapped as Tunisia PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tunis
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 00:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 00:53 IST
Islamists' choice tapped as Tunisia PM
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tunisia's president tasked Habib Jemli on Friday with forming a government after the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party nominated the former secretary of state for the prime minister's job. President Kais Saied, an independent academic elected on October 13, has charged Jemli with forming a new government, the presidency said in a statement.

After the announcement, Jemli said cabinet members will be chosen on "their competence and integrity, regardless of their political affiliation", in a video posted on the presidency's Facebook page. The 60-year-old describes himself also as an independent and was nominated by Ennahdha after the party came out top in legislative polls last month.

Friday was the deadline for the party to announce its candidate for the premiership. Veteran Ennahdha leader Rached Ghannouchi was himself elected parliament speaker on Wednesday.

An agricultural engineer by training, Jemli served as secretary of state at the agriculture ministry from 2011 to 2014 under Ennahdha prime ministers Hamadi Jebali and Ali Larayedh. Jemli's CV states he has "no political affiliation".

Ennahdha said its choice was "based on a person known for his competence, integrity and experience in administration". Jemli now has up to two months to form a government that has the approval of a majority of deputies. If he fails, Saied can nominate another prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Incoming EU council president sees focus on level playing field in UK trade talks

The European Unions focus in trade talks with Britain will be on level-playing-field provisions and the defence of the single market, the incoming head of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.We are ready to cooperate with the...

Soccer-Hoeness era ends at Bayern Munich as turnover tops 750 million euros

Uli Hoeness, Bayern Munichs president who revolutionised German football management but was also jailed for tax evasion, stepped down on Friday, handing over the reins of the countrys most successful club to former Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer...

Soccer-Lukaku knew he would have to deal with Italy racism

Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku said he had anticipated having to deal with racism when he moved to Italys Serie A at the start of the season and wants tougher action from Uefa, European footballs controlling body, to root it ...

Trump, after Twitter attack on ambassador, says his tweets aren't intimidating

U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not believe his Twitter posts were intimidating after his real-time attack on former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch drew criticism during a public hearing in an impeachment inquiry.I dont thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019