International Development News
Development News Edition

Nicaraguan opposition denounces arrest of anti-Ortega activists

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Managua
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 09:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 08:48 IST
Nicaraguan opposition denounces arrest of anti-Ortega activists
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nicaraguan police have arrested 13 opponents of President Daniel Ortega's government, marking what opposition leaders derided as a new wave of repression against those seeking electoral reforms and early elections. The opposition activists were detained on Thursday after they delivered bottled water and medicine, among other supplies, to a group of nine mothers in the city of Masaya who earlier that day launched a hunger strike to protest what they describe as the politically-motivated imprisonment of their sons.

Both government and police officials did not respond to requests for information about the arrests. Family members, however, told Reuters that the police only told them that the activists had been arrested and were being investigated for unspecified crimes.

Nicaragua has been gripped by a political crisis since early 2018 when demonstrations broke out against Ortega, a Cold War-era U.S. foe and former guerilla leader, over planned cuts to welfare benefits. The demonstrations have since grown into a broader protest movement, and more than 300 people have been killed by police or armed government-affiliated groups, rights groups say.

Including the latest arrests, Ortega's government has jailed 151 political prisoners, according to the opposition Blue and White National Unity movement. Thursday's arrests took place just hours after Ortega gave a speech saying he was committed to democracy but vaguely warned that if elections were to somehow fail "the people will feel with all the right and the obligation to look for weapons to take power through the revolutionary way."

Pablo Cuevas, a lawyer with the Managua-based Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH), slammed the arrests as the work of an increasingly authoritarian government. "Ortega is again using an iron fist against his opponents," he said.

In his speech, Ortega, who has been president since 2007, did not say if early elections would be held. The next presidential election is currently scheduled for 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankans vote for a new president to heal divisions after Easter attack

Sri Lankans trickled into polling centers early on Saturday to choose a new president for the island-nation still struggling to recover from Easter Sunday attacks on hotels and churches that have heavily weighed on its tourism-dependent eco...

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Two German citizens have been detained in Hong Kong and are receiving consular support, a source at the German foreign ministry said on Friday. The source said the German consulate in Hong Kong was in touch with lawyers and local authoritie...

Nicaraguan opposition denounces arrest of anti-Ortega activists

Nicaraguan police have arrested 13 opponents of President Daniel Ortegas government, marking what opposition leaders derided as a new wave of repression against those seeking electoral reforms and early elections. The opposition activists w...

Gunman in US school shooting dies as police hunt motive

Los Angeles, Nov 16 AFP The teenager who gunned down classmates at a California high school before shooting himself died Friday, leaving detectives baffled over the motive of a Boy Scout with no obvious alarm bells in his background. Nathan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019