International Development News
Development News Edition

Thousands of Guaido supporters march against Maduro in Venezuela

  • PTI
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 00:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 00:50 IST
Thousands of Guaido supporters march against Maduro in Venezuela
Guaido, who is recognized as Venezuela's acting president by about fifty countries, was to speak to his backers at Jose Marti square. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido took to the streets of Caracas on Saturday, demanding the departure of embattled President Nicolas Maduro, who rallied his supporters elsewhere in the capital. Opposition demonstrators carried national flags and banners with slogans like "Maduro out" and "Follow Bolivia's example" -- a reference to the resignation of that country's leader Evo Morales in the face of accusations of election fraud.

Guaido, who is recognized as Venezuela's acting president by about fifty countries, was to speak to his backers at Jose Marti square. "Today is a great victory for Venezuela," Guaido tweeted along with pictures of protesters in other Venezuelan states including Merida, Zulia, and Falcon.

"We have come today with very high expectations, we don't want this to be just another march," said Omar Kienzler, a 19-year-old law student. Guaido, the head of the opposition-dominated National Assembly, has thus far failed to capitalize on early momentum built after he declared himself the crisis-wracked country's acting president in January.

His camp believes that the 2018 elections which returned Maduro to office were undermined by fraud. The opposition leader has urged the leftist leader, the political heir of late president Hugo Chavez, to call new elections. The numbers of protesters on Saturday seemed a far cry from the tens of thousands he once rallied, but some 5,000 people marched in Caracas, making it the biggest rally since May, after a failed uprising led by Guaido.

"Evo is gone, Maduro is going -- Venezuela shouts, we want freedom!" chanted 65-year-old Rafael Castillo. Protests in Caracas and elsewhere unfolded without incident. The Venezuelan economy has halved since 2013, as inflation soars and the oil-rich country is subject to crippling US sanctions including an embargo on crude.

"If nothing major happens, Guaido's leadership will end up on ice," political analyst Jesus Castillo-Molleda told AFP. A recent poll by the Delphos firm showed that 38 percent of opponents to Maduro want a new leader to emerge.

In downtown Caracas, hundreds of Chavistas dressed in red mobilized in support of Maduro and Morales. Maduro has warned that he will not tolerate any effort to replicate what he calls the "coup d'etat" that ended with Morales' departure into exile in Mexico.

On Friday, armed men stormed Guaido's party headquarters in the eastern part of Caracas, taking security cameras and computers, money and ID documents. In La Paz on Saturday, interim Bolivian leader Jeanine Anez called on Guaido to "liberate" Venezuela.

"It's unfair that you have suffered through so much violence and repression," she said in a video message broadcast live on national television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson has 16-point lead over Labour before election - Opinium poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has a 16-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published by Opinium Research on Saturday, ahead of next months election.Support for the Conservativ...

Prof Gourav Vallabh to take on Jharkhand CM in Assembly polls

The Congress on Saturday announced the name of its national spokesperson Prof Gourav Vallabh from the Jamshedpur East seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Prof Vallabh has been pitted from the sitting seat of Jharkhand Chi...

UPDATE 2-Venezuela opposition rallies against Maduro to revive momentum

Venezuelas opposition staged nationwide protests against President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday and called for a new wave of demonstrations to revive their stalled effort to topple the deeply unpopular ruling Socialist Party. Protesters waved...

Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to begin part of his annual physical exam, the White House press secretary said in a statement. Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019