UK's Johnson has 16-point lead over Labour before election - Opinium poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has a 16-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published by Opinium Research on Saturday, ahead of next month's election.
Support for the Conservatives stood at 44%, up 3% compared with last week, compared with Labour's 28%, down 1%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 14% and the Brexit Party was on 6%.
Opinium surveyed 2,008 people online between Nov. 13 and Nov. 15, after the Brexit Party announced it would not stand in seats held by Conservative members of parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
