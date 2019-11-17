International Development News
Development News Edition

UK's Corbyn: Labour to exclude NHS, medicines from trade deals with U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 02:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 02:20 IST
UK's Corbyn: Labour to exclude NHS, medicines from trade deals with U.S.
"Our public services are not bargaining chips to be traded in secret deals. I pledge a Labour government will exclude the NHS, medicines and public services from any trade deals – and make that binding in law", he added. Image Credit: Facebook (Labour Party)

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Labour Party will exclude Britain's National Health Service and medicines from trade deals with the United States, as he accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of covering up "secret talks" on the NHS.

"Boris Johnson is engaged in a cover-up of secret talks for a sell-out American trade deal that would drive up the cost of medicines and lead to runaway privatization of our health service," Corbyn wrote in the Observer http://bit.ly/2KsglM4.

"Our public services are not bargaining chips to be traded in secret deals. I pledge a Labour government will exclude the NHS, medicines and public services from any trade deals – and make that binding in law", he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-White House budget official testifies in impeachment probe on Saturday

A White House budget official testified on Saturday about the holdup of military aid to Ukraine in a closed-door session of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, with public hearings set to resume ...

Soccer-Davis spurns penalty chance as Netherlands seal Euro 2020 place

Netherlands booked their place at Euro 2020 with a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland, whose hopes automatic qualification slipped away as their captain Steven Davis missed a penalty in the Group C encounter at Windsor Park on Saturday. Davi...

UK PM Johnson says all Conservative election candidates pledge to back his Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all Conservative Party candidates in the upcoming election have pledged to back his Brexit deal. All 635 Conservative candidates standing at this election every single one of them has ple...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Fires blazed on the doorstep of a Hong Kong university into the early hours of Sunday as protesters hurled petrol bombs and police fired volleys of tear gas in some of the most dramatic scenes in more than five months of escalating violence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019