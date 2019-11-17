International Development News
Development News Edition

NCP core-committee meeting to discuss Maha situation in Pune today

Amidst the political stalemate in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said that a 21-member meeting of his party, with Sharad Pawar at its helm, will be held in Pune on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 02:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 02:37 IST
NCP core-committee meeting to discuss Maha situation in Pune today
NCP leader Nawab Malik speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the political stalemate in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said that a 21-member meeting of his party, with Sharad Pawar at its helm, will be held in Pune on Sunday. "Party chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of the core committee of NCP leaders tomorrow at 4 pm in Pune. It will be 21 members meeting under the chairmanship of Sharad Pawarji," Malik told ANI here on Saturday.

Malik added that in the meeting NCP will discuss the strategies to overcome the political stalemate following which Sharad Pawar will head to Delhi to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. "We will discuss the strategies on Maharashtra's current situation after that Pawarji will go to Delhi," he said.

"On Tuesday, a meeting between Congress and NCP leaders has been decided where we will discuss on whether Congress will be included in the formation of Maharashtra government or not," he added. Malik refuted the reports that a meeting between the two parties had been called off, he said, "There was no meeting scheduled with Sonia Gandhi Ji during his Delhi visit when there was no meeting scheduled then there is no question of cancellation of any meeting."

Maharashtra came under President's Rule after no party was able to show numbers to form a government after the assembly polls. The BJP and Shiv Sena, who fought the polls together, got an absolute majority but could not form a government due to differences over power-sharing.

BJP, which emerged the single-largest party with 105 seats in 288-member assembly, expressed its inability to form the government. The state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari later asked Shiv Sena and NCP about their intent and ability to form the government. Both parties sought more time. NCP and Congress fought the elections in an alliance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Davis spurns penalty chance as Netherlands seal Euro 2020 place

Netherlands booked their place at Euro 2020 with a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland, whose hopes automatic qualification slipped away as their captain Steven Davis missed a penalty in the Group C encounter at Windsor Park on Saturday. Davi...

UK PM Johnson says all Conservative election candidates pledge to back his Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all Conservative Party candidates in the upcoming election have pledged to back his Brexit deal. All 635 Conservative candidates standing at this election every single one of them has ple...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Fires blazed on the doorstep of a Hong Kong university into the early hours of Sunday as protesters hurled petrol bombs and police fired volleys of tear gas in some of the most dramatic scenes in more than five months of escalating violence...

UPDATE 1-NFL-Upset at league, Kaepernick moves scheduled tryout

Upset at what he called preconditions imposed by the National Football League, quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the last minute moved his scheduled tryout on Saturday away from the Atlanta Falcons training facility to a local high school whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019